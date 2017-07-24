Police: 1 killed, 7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash

Lanes remained closed Monday evening after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near the Uptown neighborhood, police said.

A Chevrolet being driven southbound at 5:57 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Lake Shore Drive crossed the median into the northbound lanes, striking three other vehicles, according to Chicago Police. Speed was considered to be a factor in the crash, as the driver attempted to change lanes.

The Chevrolet’s female driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not immediately confirmed the fatality.

Seven other people were also injured, with six being taken to area hospitals for treatment, police and Chicago Fire Media said.

Three people were listed in serious-to-critical condition, with two being taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and another being taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, fire media said.

Three other people, including two pedestrians, were listed in fair-to-serious condition, fire media said. The pedestrians were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, and the other person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A seventh person refused treatment.

Both lanes of traffic were closed on Lake Shore Drive about 6:45 p.m., police said.

Lanes on Lake Shore Drive and Lawrence Avenue are expected to remain closed in both directions “for so