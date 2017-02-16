Long, warm weekend to follow violent week in Chicago

A long, unseasonably warm weekend is ahead for a city that already is coping with levels of violence that are more common to the warmer months of spring and summer.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny weekend, with temperatures hovering in the 50s from Friday to Presidents Day on Monday. The holiday weekend comes at the end of a week that already has seen 13 homicides, including the deaths of three children under 13.

Despite temperatures that dipped as low as 4 degrees over Presidents Day weekend last year, there were seven murders citywide, marking a pace that led to the city’s highest murder total since the late 1990s. In both 2015 and 2014, there were two murders over the President’s Day weekend.

The correlation between warm weather and violence has been documented by criminologists — though the extent and cause of the connection is debated — and the city so far this year has already seen 77 murders, trailing the pace of 88 during the same span last year.

LeVon Stone Sr., an activist and program director for the anti-violence group CeaseFire, said Thursday that the group is not bracing for a surge in violence — if only because the number of killings so far this year has already been so high.

“We’ve been seeing summer [shooting] numbers all year. You can’t look at this being about the weather,” Stone said. “Unless there is a drastic change, I don’t think you can look at this weekend being any different, whatever the weather is.”

Chicago Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli said Thursday that the department deploys officers based on a statistical model that includes data on existing gang conflicts and historical crime patterns, not the weather. Additional officers will be assigned to handle protests downtown that are set for Sunday, but the extra staffing should not affect operations in neighborhoods, Giancamilli said.