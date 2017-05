Man, 19, shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting Saturday night on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 10:55 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Millard when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right hip, according to Chicago Police.

The man later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.