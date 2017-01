Police: Man, 23, shot dead in Belmont Central

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his head at 5:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives conduct a homicide investigation.