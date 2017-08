Man, 23, shot in Washington Park

A man was shot early Monday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 3:58 a.m. in the 5200 block of South King Drive when someone in a white sedan fired shots, striking him in his chest and legs, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was expected to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.