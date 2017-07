Man, 25, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to a call of a person shot and found the 25-year-old in the 4500 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his left arm and left leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.