Man, 30, fatally struck by SUV in Chicago Heights

A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV in south suburban Chicago Heights as he walked along Chicago Road.

About 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a crash in the 300 block of Chicago Road found an overturned Honda CR-V with front and driver’s side damage that came to rest on the driver’s side, according to Chicago Heights police.

A 30-year-old man, later identified as Cordell Williams of University Park, was walking south on Chicago Road along the west side of the street when he was struck by the SUV, police said.

Williams was taken to Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the SUV and a juvenile passenger were also treated at St. James Health in Chicago Heights, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.