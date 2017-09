Man, 33, shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A 33-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

At 2:12 p.m., the man was shot in thigh in the 800 block of East 75th Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No other details were immediately available.