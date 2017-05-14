Man apparently taking selfie hit by train: police

A man apparently trying to take a selfie was critically injured Saturday when he was struck by a train, police said. | AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Police in Springfield say a man was struck by a train as he apparently was taking a selfie.

The 33-year-old man was standing near the tracks Saturday afternoon with his back to an Amtrak train that was slowing down as it approached a station, police tell the (Springfield) State Journal-Register. He was holding up his phone in what they believe was an effort to take a photo of himself with the train in the background.

The train struck his arm and spun him around, causing him fall. He was then struck by the train, police said.

He remained in critical condition Sunday.