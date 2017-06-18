Man charged in deaths of 2 men in Oak Lawn fire

An Oak Lawn man has been charged with the deaths of two men killed in a mobile home fire in early June in the southwest suburb.

Gerardo Alonso, 30, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, according to Oak Lawn police.

About 12:45 a.m. June 8, officers found two trailers engulfed in flames at a mobile home park in the 9000 block of South Cicero Avenue, police and fire officials said.

After extinguishing the blaze in about 20 minutes, firefighters found the men, one of whom was dead at the scene, authorities said.

An autopsy found David Danna, 47, died of burns and stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other man, 59-year-old Randy Chabala, was taken to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 1:14 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Friday found Chabala died from burns, smoke inhalation and “superficial sharp force injuries.” His death was also ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Both men lived in Oak Lawn, police said.

Alonso was ordered held with no bond, authorities said. His next court date had not been determined.