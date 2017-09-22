Man charged with fatal stabbing in Forest Park

A Forest Park man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Wednesday in the village.

Nestor Soto, 38, was charged Friday in connection with the death of Ivens Soto, according to Forest Park police.

Soto, 25, was found dead by responding officers about 1:51 p.m. inside a home in the 7700 block of Adams Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block.

Soto suffered multiple stab wounds and died of his injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation by Forest Park police into Soto’s death was assisted by the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Forest Park police did not provide additional information about the incident.