Man charged with pair of 2016 West Side shootings, one fatal

A South Side man has been charged with murder and attempted murder for two 2016 shootings on the West Side.

Joseph Brown, 25, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to Chicago Police.

Investigators identified Brown as the man who fatally shot 51-year-old Gregory Wong during an attempted robbery about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 2, 2016, in the 3000 block of West 5th Avenue in East Garfield Park, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wong, who lived in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is also accused of another shooting a few eeks earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

He allegedly confronted a 22-year-old man about 7:50 p.m. Oct. 19, 2016, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue and opened fire, striking the man in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Brown, who lives in the Bronzeville neighborhood, has been held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on Nov. 10, 2016, on an unrelated felony charge of being an armed habitual criminal, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

He was expected to appear in bond court on the new charges Friday.