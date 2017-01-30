Man dies after East Garfield Park shooting

A 23-year-old man who died after a shooting more than a week ago in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side has been identified.

Mi’Angelo Angel Martae Roberts was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in the first block of North Sacramento when someone in another vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roberts was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy for Roberts, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, did not rule on his cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.