Man dies in custody at Cook County Jail

A Chicago man died in custody Friday morning at the Cook County Jail.

Lindbert McIntosh, 57, was pronounced dead at 5:28 a.m. at the Cook County Jail in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Lindbert apparently died in his sleep from natural causes, according to Cara Smith, a spokeswoman for the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was being held on $50,000 bond after booked Thursday on a driving under the influence charge.

Over the course of his life, McIntosh had been arrested 188 times, 24 of which were felony arrests, Smith said.