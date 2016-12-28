Man fatally struck by truck in Loop identified

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a truck last month in the Loop has been identified as a 59-year-old Chicago man.

The driver of the semi truck was stopped at a red light while heading west in the 100 block of West Congress at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 30. When the light turned green, he pulled forward and struck the man, according to Chicago Police.

Jeffrey L. Harris, 59, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:54 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 400 block of South Clark.

An autopsy determined Harris died of multiple injuries suffered when he was struck by the vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police initially said the crash may have been a hit-and-run, but the driver stopped. The 50-year-old truck driver was cited for not taking due care to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway, and is scheduled to appear in traffic court at 9 a.m. Jan. 30.