Man fatally struck by vehicle in Lansing

A man died early Friday after he was struck by a vehicle in south suburban Lansing.

Lonnie Graham, 43, was struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of 178th Street in Lansing, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Graham, a Lansing resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 a.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

A Lansing police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the crash.