Man found dead after Berwyn house fire identified

A man who was found dead after a fire was extinguished at a home in west suburban Berwyn more than two weeks ago has been identified.

Emergency crews responded May 5 to a report of smoke and flames coming from a house at 3309 S. Home Ave., according to Berwyn police.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of 64-year-old John Anderson, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Anderson lived on the same block as the fire.

An autopsy found he died of acute smoke inhalation and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The cause and origin of the fire was under investigation by local and federal authorities, police said. Berwyn detectives were conducting a death investigation.