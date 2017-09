Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in Washington Heights

A man died Sunday night after being found shot in a vehicle in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, whose age was not immediately made available, was found about 8:40 p.m. in the driver’s side of a vehicle in the 800 block of West 102nd Street, according to Chicago Police. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.