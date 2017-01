Man grazed by bullet in Wentworth Gardens

A man was shot early Sunday in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:13 a.m., the 22-year-old man heard shots in the 200 block of East 39th Street then was grazed by a bullet on his eyebrow, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.