Man grazed by bullet in West Pullman

A man was grazed by a bullet late Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old told investigators he was exiting a parked vehicle about 10:15 p.m. when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the left leg and showed up at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in good condition, police said.