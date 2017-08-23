Man guilty of battering 84-year-old he knew woman at Elgin casino

A man has been found guilty of battering an 84-year-old woman earlier this year at a casino in northwest suburban Elgin.

Steven K. Henshall, 49, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery, all felonies, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 9:30 p.m. April 13, Henshall was at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin with the 84-year-old woman, whom he knew, prosecutors said.

When the woman told Henshall she had misplaced an item, he got angry and hit her with her wallet, prosecutors said. He then grabbed her by the arm and took her into a restaurant, where he shoved her into a table and continued to pin her against the table.

Two witnesses called authorities to report the abuse, prosecutors said.

Henshall, a McHenry resident, faces between two and 10 years in prison when he is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 by Judge David Kliment, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest on a $40,000 bond.