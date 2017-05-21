37-year-old man dies following West Town crash

A 37-year-old man died Saturday, three days after he was involved in a crash in the West Town neighborhood.

A motorcycle and a vehicle crashed about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Grand Ave., according to Chicago Police.

Daniel Nitu was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 4:58 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found Nitu, who lived in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, died of multiple injuries from the crash.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.