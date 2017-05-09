Man killed in motorcycle crash in Antioch

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in north suburban Antioch.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a 57-year-old man was driving the motorcycle south on Nelson Road and did not stop at the intersection with North Avenue, according to a statement from Antioch police.

The bike crossed over North, struck a tree and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in unincorporated Antioch, but his identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Antioch Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.