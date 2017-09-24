Man killed in motorcycle crash in Glencoe

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in north suburban Glencoe.

George Berdebes, 29, suffered multiple injuries in the crash in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road in Glencoe, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Berdebes, who lived in Bourbonnais, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:08 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

The Glencoe Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional details on the crash.