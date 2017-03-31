Man killed in two-vehicle crash in New Lenox

A man was killed in a crash Friday morning in southwest suburban New Lenox.

Deputies were sent to the crash at 8:48 a.m. on Schoolhouse Road, just north of U.S. 30, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. They arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer attached in the west ditch, and a Subaru facing south on Schoolhouse against the guardrail on the east side of the road.

A 41-year-old man was pinned in the driver’s seat of the Subaru and had to be removed by firefighters, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old driver of the Silverado and his passenger, a 30-year-old man, were treated by paramedics at the scene, but refused further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the Silverado may have lost control before it struck the Subaru, the sheriff’s office said. Citations were pending Friday afternoon.