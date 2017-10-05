Man killed in Wadsworth hit-and-run crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in north suburban Wadsworth.

Someone called 911 about 8:45 p.m. to report a body on the side of the road near Route 41 and Hanssen Road in Wadsworth, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe the victim was walking on the shoulder of southbound Route 41 when he was struck by a vehicle heading south. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on evidence found at the scene, the vehicle is believed to be a 2004-08 silver Ford F-150 pickup, according to the sheriff’s office. It most likely has damage to the front bumper and front passenger-side headlight assembly.

Body and repair shops are asked to report any suspicious damage consistent with the crash. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200 or (847) 662-2222.