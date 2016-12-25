Man shot during family Christmas party in South Holland

A man is in custody after he shot a member of his girlfriend’s family during a Christmas party Saturday night in south suburban South Holland, police said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to a call of a person shot at a home in the 17000 block of Parkside Avenue, according to a statement from South Holland police.

An argument broke out between a man and woman whom are believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, police said.

Family members escorted the 44-year-old man out of the party, but he returned about an hour later and tried to reenter, police said. He got into an argument with several family members in the front yard, then pulled out a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the abdomen.

People were able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect and hold him until authorities arrived, police said. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The man has been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. South Holland police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit are investigating.