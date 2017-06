Man shot in both ankles in Washington Park

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

About 5 a.m., he was getting out of the passenger side of a parked car in the 5600 block of South Wabash when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in both ankles.

A family member drove the man to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.