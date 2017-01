Man shot in leg in West Pullman

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the first block of East 119th Street at 1:23 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Roseland Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police said the victim, who is a documented gang member, was not cooperating with investigators.