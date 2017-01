Man shot in Longwood Manor

A man was wounded in a Longwood Manor neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 3:19 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Peoria when someone in a white vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.