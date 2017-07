Man shot walks into South Side hospital

A man walked into the hospital early Sunday after being shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the left shoulder about 4:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Police said the man would not give investigators additional details on the shooting.