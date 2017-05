Man shot while driving in East Garfield Park

A man was shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was driving about 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento when someone in a white car fired shots, striking him in the right knee, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.