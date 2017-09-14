Men charged with robbing woman outside Dollar Tree in Lansing

Two men have been charged with robbing a woman outside a dollar store Tuesday morning in south suburban Lansing.

Jeffrey Luke, 36, of Lockport; and Ranzi Mitchell, 37, of Lansing, are each charged with robbery, according to Lansing police.

About 9 a.m., the female victim was walking into the Dollar Tree in the 2400 block of Ridge Road when a man walked out of the store, forcefully grabbed her purse and ran into a waiting tan vehicle, police said.

The victim was able to write down a partial license plate as it took off, police said. Her credit cards were used in other villages shortly after the robbery, and detectives identified Luke as the suspect in surveillance video, police said.

The car was located Tuesday night on Torrence Avenue and was stopped by police. Luke and Mitchell were taken into custody, police said.

Mitchell was the getaway driver and used the stolen credit cards, police said.

The men are suspected in similar crimes committed the same day throughout the south suburbs, police said.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday at the Markham courthouse.