Missing 18-year-old man last seen at Near North Side CTA station

Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who went missing Saturday from the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Quinton Hunt was last seen about 11:40 a.m. at the North/Clybourn Red Line station in the 1500 block of North Clybourn, according to Chicago Police. He was wearing a neon green shirt with black pockets, blue jeans and white sandals.

Hunt was described as a 5-foot-5, 145-pound black man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Hunt has limited verbal skills and likes to ride trains, police said.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.