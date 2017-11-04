Naperville police officer involved in fatal crash

A police officer was involved in a fatal crash Saturday evening in west suburban Naperville.

Around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, a Naperville police officer was driving a marked squad car when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Feldott Lane, according to a statement from Naperville police.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 73-year-old Naperville woman, was transported to Edward Hospital, where she died, police said. The officer, a 26-year veteran of the department who was on duty at the time, was also taken to Edward, where he was treated and released.

The crash is being investigated by the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team, police said.