No one injured in fire at East Garfield Park public housing complex

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Monday evening at a public housing complex for seniors in the East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Firefighters responded at 6:47 p.m. to a call of a fire in an eighth floor unit at the Elizabeth Davis Apartments, 440 N. Drake St., according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media. The fire was struck out by 7:14 p.m.

No one was injured or displaced, the Fire Department said. Crews remained on the scene Monday evening to salvage and overhaul the unit, and remove water from the floor.