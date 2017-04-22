Off-duty police officer shoots man outside NW Indiana hospital

An off-duty police officer shot and critically wounded a man Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

At 3:54 p.m., two off-duty Michigan City, Indiana police officers were working security at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City, Indiana when they were called to a hospital parking lot by the family of a man who refused to leave his vehicle and seek medical assistance, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The fully-uniformed officers were unable to make contact with the man, who was sitting on the passenger side of an Ford F-150 pickup, police said.

At one point, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers standing by the driver’s side door, police said. The other officer, who was standing on the passenger side, then pulled his weapon and shot the man several times, fearing injury or death.

The man received immediate medical assistance at the scene and was eventually flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he was listed in critical condition, police said. His family has been notified.

The man was identified as Thomas J. Walsh, a 50-year-old man from Michigan City, Indiana, police said.

Michigan City police will release the name of the officers involved in the shooting at their discretion, police said.