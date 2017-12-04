Pair charged with attempted murder, armed robbery of roommate

Two men have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery of their roommate Saturday in south suburban Park Forest.

They are accused of injuring their 34-year-old roommate with a knife inside a home in the 400 block of Springfield Street, according to Park Forest police. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Daniel Rivera and Jesus Ocampo, both 23 years old, face felony charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, court records show.

Both men, who live in Park Forest, on Tuesday appeared before Judge Luciano Panici at the Markham Courthouse. Ocampo was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $250,000 bond, while Rivera was ordered held in lieu of a $200,000 bond, court records show. They are both due back in court on May 1.