Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

A woman died Friday night after she and another pedestrian were hit by a vehicle that was involved in a crash on the Northwest Side.

One vehicle was westbound just after 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Addison when it hit a second vehicle that was turning from Addison onto Keating, according to Chicago Police. The first vehicle then hit two pedestrians before crashing into a building.

One of the pedestrians, 58-year-old Edith Guevarra, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The other pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to Masonic, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 28-year-old woman who was driving the second vehicle was taken to Community First Medical Center, where her condition was also stabilized.

The 65-year-old woman driving the first vehicle refused medical treatment and was cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to keep in a lane, police said.