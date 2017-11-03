Person charged in SWAT incident in South Shore

A person was charged after a SWAT team responded to a barricade situation Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The SWAT team responded about 8:10 p.m. to a call of an armed male inside a residential building in the 6900 block of South South Shore, according to Chicago Police.

By midnight, Printess Higgins, 31, had been taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered and no injuries were reported. He was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Higgins’ bond was set at $40,000, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for March 14.