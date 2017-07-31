Police: Man shot to death in Marquette Park

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a Southwest Side shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 38-year-old was shot three times just after noon in the 7200 block of South Artesian, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available, and there were no suspects in custody as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.