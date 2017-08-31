Person injured in Geneva house fire

A person was injured in a house that was left uninhabitable by a fire Wednesday night in west suburban Geneva.

Just after 8 p.m., a neighbor spotted the fire in the 200 block of Kansas Street and called 911, according to the Geneva Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the east side of the single-family home, and flames were coming from the front window, according to the fire department.

The homeowner was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Their gender, age and condition were not released.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The home sustained heat and fire damage in the kitchen, and smoke damage throughout. It has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.