Person shot in Gresham

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the chest and left arm about 3:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police.

Police said he was sitting inside a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shot at him.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.