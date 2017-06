Person shot in South Chicago

A person was shot Sunday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:36 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Muskegon, according to Chicago Police.

Details about the victim weren’t immediately available.

The shooting was the first in the city in approximately six hours. At 4:48 a.m., two people were shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, ending a spate of gun violence early Sunday that saw eight people shot in less than three hours.