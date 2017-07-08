Person who shot at officers in Montclare crashes vehicle during chase

A person who fired shots at officers late Sunday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side was injured after crashing the vehicle he was driving during an ensuing chase.

Officers were at the intersection of Grand and Harlem about 11:24 p.m. when they noticed a male driving erratically in a silver Toyota sedan, according to Chicago Police. The driver then turned eastbound on Grand and fired shots at the officers.

Following a pursuit, the Toyota struck a pole in the area of Ashland and Fullerton as the driver attempted to make a turn, police said. He was then taken into custody before being transported to Illinois Masonic Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Charges were pending.

An officer who was injured on the scene was treated and released from an area hospital, police said. No other officers were injured.