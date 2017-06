Person wounded in Near West Side shooting

A person was shot Wednesday night in the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 7:54 p.m., a male, whose age was not immediately known, was in the 2400 block of West Jackson when a group of males in dark clothing walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in his right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooters ran off in an unknown direction.