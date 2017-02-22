Police: 2 shot dead in Chatham

Two people were fatally shot Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of South Champlain, and found a 20-year-old man at wheel of a parked car and a woman in her 20s on a sidewalk nearby, police said. He had been shot in the neck, and she in the abdomen and side.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the deaths.

A police source said the shooting was considered gang-related. No one was in custody.