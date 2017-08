Police: 41-year-old man shot dead in Back of the Yards

A 41-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 5 p.m., a man walked up to the 41-year-old in the 5200 block of South Bishop and fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The shooter was described as a 25- to 30-year-old black man wearing a white shirt and red pants, police said.

No other details were immediately available.