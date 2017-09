Police find man critically wounded after Englewood shooting

Police found a man critically wounded early Saturday following an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 3:15 a.m., officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man lying on the ground in the 5900 block of South Sangamon with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. His age wasn’t immediately known.