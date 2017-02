Police: Man and woman found shot to death in Brighton Park home

A man and woman were found shot to death Monday morning in a home in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 7:36 a.m. inside a home in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, police said.

They discovered a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds, police said. Both appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.